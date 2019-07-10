

CTV Ottawa





Farm Boy says it has agreed to buy the Rideau Bakery and sell its products in stores.

The bakery, in business for almost 90 years, closed its doors over the Canada Day weekend. Co-owner Louis Kardish cited health reasons and the lack of a buyer as reasons for the closure.

The grocery chain says it’s planning to “keep the iconic brand alive” in Farm Boy stores across Ontario.

““At Farm Boy it’s all about the food and we couldn’t be prouder to make Rideau Bakery’s exceptional baked goods an integral part of our offering,” Farm Boy co-CEO Jeff York said in a news release.

“We are working now on the plan to get the products into our stores as soon as possible, making sure that they use the same centuries-old secret recipes and techniques that are going to delight Farm Boy customers not just in Ottawa, but also in our stores across Ontario.”

Three generations of the Kardish family worked in the kosher bakery since its founding around 1930.

“We will see the tradition of our grandmother’s old-world, kosher baking live on, supported by Farm Boy’s modern management and logistics,” Louis Kardish said in the release. “We are thrilled that customers will soon be able to find Rideau Bakery products at all Farm Boy locations.”