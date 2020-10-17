OTTAWA -- A resident at a long-term care home in Hawkesbury has died due to COVID-19.

The United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) announced the first death related to COVID-19 at the Prescott and Russell Residence on Saturday evening.

"The UCPR extends its sincere sympathies to the family of the resident," said the UCPR in a statement."

On Oct. 9, the United Counties of Prescott and Russell reported the first positive case of COVID-19 within the Prescott and Russell Residence.

On Oct. 13, officials said there were 25 positive cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff.

A total of 35 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Oct. 14, including 27 residents.

COVID-19 testing of all residents had been conducted in the home on Oct. 9.