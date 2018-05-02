

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A family of four is homeless after being forced to escape their burning South Keys home.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at 1321 Fontenay Crescent at around 11:30 Tuesday evening.

Flames were visible at the back of the single detached home, and the fire spread to the attic.

Officials say two adults and two children, ages 3 and 4, safely evacuated the home by the firefighters arrived. No one was hurt.

Damage is estimated at $185,000.

An Ottawa Fire Services investigator has been called in to search for the cause of the blaze.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 1321 Fontenay Crescent. Fire is in a single family detached home. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/SGClqOH32N — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) May 2, 2018