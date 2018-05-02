Family escapes burning South Keys home
Photo courtesy @OFSFirePhoto
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 3:03AM EDT
A family of four is homeless after being forced to escape their burning South Keys home.
Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at 1321 Fontenay Crescent at around 11:30 Tuesday evening.
Flames were visible at the back of the single detached home, and the fire spread to the attic.
Officials say two adults and two children, ages 3 and 4, safely evacuated the home by the firefighters arrived. No one was hurt.
Damage is estimated at $185,000.
An Ottawa Fire Services investigator has been called in to search for the cause of the blaze.
Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 1321 Fontenay Crescent. Fire is in a single family detached home. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/SGClqOH32N— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) May 2, 2018
Quick action by first arriving crews stopped the fire from causing more damage to the neighbouring house at 1317 Fontenay Crescent. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/T36Qjm8TNX— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) May 2, 2018