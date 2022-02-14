A database purporting to show donations made to the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo in support of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa includes nearly 500 donations from people with Ottawa-area postal codes.

On Sunday night, GiveSendGo's main landing page was briefly replaced with a video manifesto against the ongoing protest that has shut down parts of downtown Ottawa, as well as several border crossings elsewhere in the country. It also included a spreadsheet with names, postal codes, email addresses, and donation amounts for tens of thousands of donors from Canada, the U.S. and a handful of other countries.

The spreadsheet includes 495 entries with Ottawa-area postal codes totalling $59,843. Donations range from $5 to a single $7,000 donation, allegedly from the president of a local development company. At this time, CTV News is choosing not to name the individual, as they have not replied to a request for comment to confirm whether they made the donation.

The vast majority of donations were for $100 or less. They came from postal codes from all over the city, from downtown to the suburbs.

One person named on the list who replied to CTV News Ottawa's request for comment confirmed she donated to the protest.

"I believe in freedom of choice and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Peaceful protest is something to be respected in my opinion and I don’t think it’s appropriate to take away personal choice. If the vaccines prevented a person from getting and transmitting COVID I think there is a different debate to be had, but based on the evidence at hand I would say it goes back to personal choice," said Courtney Brown in an email.

According to the document, Brown donated $750.

"I work downtown and am in the heart of the protest. I have been here and don’t find it to be a large inconvenience. Even if I found it to be very disruptive (which I don’t really) I find the restrictions that have been placed on citizens by government to be far more disruptive. Closing schools, travel restrictions, stopping activities for children and adults, closing businesses etc I find to be much more disruptive," Brown wrote. "I don’t regret donating to people who are asking for our rights to be returned so long as it’s peaceful. If the protesters started rioting then yes I would regret trying to help. The only reason I helped was because of the interference with GoFundMe and the media’s misrepresentation of the protest… if it matters I am fully vaccinated."

GiveSendGo became the crowdfunding platform of choice for supporters of the "Freedom Convoy" movement following the cancellation of a $10 million fundraiser on GoFundMe, which said it would be refunding donors.

The GiveSendGo fundraiser managed to generate almost $9 million, according to organizers.

Last week, the province of Ontario announced it had successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to the money raised on GiveSendGo. TD Bank also said it would be surrendering to the court money that had not been refunded by GoFundMe, totalling about $1 million, as well as some $400,000 the group had accepted through direct donations.

The convoy protest has been occupying streets in Ottawa for more than two weeks. On Monday, some trucks moved out of residential areas and onto Wellington Street, as part of a deal brokered between Mayor Jim Watson and one of the protest organizers, Tamara Lich. A court injunction was granted Monday against noise, idling, and use of fireworks at the protest.

This comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce use of the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson.