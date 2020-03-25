OTTAWA -- Got stuff?

That's the call from Renfrew Paramedics chief Mike Nolan, who is asking for businesses in the region to help provide protective equipment.

"We are looking to shore up our reserves of Paramedic Protective Equipment and supplies. Help us help Renfrew County," Nolan tweeted.

The graphic Nolan shared on social media said Renfrew Paramedics were looking for the following items:

Linens

Masks

Gowns

Ventilators

Protective eye wear

Hand sanitizer

Disinfectant wipes

Gloves

Anyone who can help is asked to contact rchaput@countyofrenfrew.on.ca