Renfrew Paramedics issue call for medical equipment
Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 6:14AM EDT
Renfrew Paramedics are looking to shore up their reserves of Paramedic Protective Equipment and supplies, like gloves and gowns. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)
OTTAWA -- Got stuff?
That's the call from Renfrew Paramedics chief Mike Nolan, who is asking for businesses in the region to help provide protective equipment.
"We are looking to shore up our reserves of Paramedic Protective Equipment and supplies. Help us help Renfrew County," Nolan tweeted.
The graphic Nolan shared on social media said Renfrew Paramedics were looking for the following items:
- Linens
- Masks
- Gowns
- Ventilators
- Protective eye wear
- Hand sanitizer
- Disinfectant wipes
- Gloves
Anyone who can help is asked to contact rchaput@countyofrenfrew.on.ca