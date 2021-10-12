OTTAWA -- The warm weather continues in Ottawa on Tuesday and temperatures may climb high enough to break the record.

Environment Canada’s forecast for the capital calls for a high of 24 C with a mix of sun and cloud. It could feel more like 29 C with the humidex today. The record-high for this day is 24.4 C set in 1961.

Clouds are expected to roll in this evening and there is a chance of showers overnight. Temperatures will drop down to 14 C.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday with a high of 21 C and a humidex of 28 C.

On Thursday, cloudy skies are in the forecast with a high of 18 C.