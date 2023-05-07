Record $1.8M raised at 2023 CN Cycle for CHEO

The 16th annual CN Cycle for CHEO has raised more than $1.8 million for the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, setting a new fundraising record.

A total of $1,808,060 was raised this year, beating 2022's total of more than $1.4 million.

This year's event had a record turnout, says Steve Read, president and CEO of the CHEO Foundation.

"Every year, it just seems to be getting bigger and bigger in terms of participants," Read told Newstalk 580 CFRA's CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent. "We've got a record number of participants, so this is by far the biggest event we've held and a sign of the support that the community is always so good about."

The CHEO Foundation said Sunday that 6,251 people took part this year, including 482 teams. The top Workplace Team is Marathon Underground who brought in a total of $103,715; the top Friends and Family Team is Griff’s Gang, raising $78,602; and the top Individual Fundraiser is Dave McPhedran, who raised $31,750, the CHEO Foundation said in a news release Sunday.

The CN Cycle for CHEO is an annual fundraiser for childhood and adolescent oncology care at the hospital. Read says it has so far raised more than $13 million.

He added that the CN Cycle for CHEO is a critical fundraiser for the hospital.

"This is a day we've had circled on our calendars for a long time. We're so fortunate to have such a beautiful day," he said. "This is how we can provide the support and the programming and the research and so on for the oncology kids at CHEO. Big day, all around."

Participants were excited to get on their bikes Sunday.

"This is an amazing cause. We are raising funds for cancer, which is absolutely a priority, and it’s also a great opportunity to get out on my bike," said cyclist Marie Belanger.

Carla Miller, who lost her daughter Julia to acute myeloid leukemia says she is grateful for CHEO.

"CHEO has meant everything, our team of doctors have been like family," Miller said. "We’ve had to do emergency runs and to have them here in the community, they respond at the drop of a hat. To me, they're reassurance. They've got you, when you're with them."

You can still make a donation at cncycle.ca.