OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Clean up day launches Remembrance Day preparations at Beechwood Cemetery

    Share

    Remembrance Day preparations are underway at Beechwood Cemetery and hundreds of people took the first step of showing their respect.

    The National Military Cemetery is a place where men and women who served and sacrificed their lives in war for Canada are honoured. On Sunday, volunteers arrived in droves to care and clean the headstones - paying further tribute to those in their final resting place.

    Taking care of every crevice, 13-year-old Oseanne Heresse wonders about the stories of those who rest here.

    "I see so many graves with their wives with them," she said. "It makes me cry and be very happy with what I have."

    She’s performing the simple act of service alongside her parents, and in the process, it has become deeply personal for her.

    "It makes me think to know how if they died, how I will also be happy if people clean their grave," said Oseanne of her parents. "So it makes me happy, just seeing this."

    She’s one of 200 volunteers at the National Military Cemetery Clean Up Day taking place at Beechwood Cemetery.

    Families, civilians, veterans and those currently serving all using soap and water on the more than 4,000 graves in the cemetery. It’s an effort to honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

    "It is actually interesting to read the names of the members and where they served, who they loved," said Matthew Rowe, who was cleaning with his family.

    Marlene Druin works with the Department of National Defence. She said she came with her family and colleagues, and that it feels good to be a part of the event.

    "I'm feeling really proud as a Canadian to be able to be here," she said. "And it's my way of showing my appreciation."

    Thousands are expected to arrive on Remembrance Day and cemetery officials say the goal is that no headstone is dirty to honour those that lay here.

    Cameron Copland brought his granddaughter Victoria. He said he thinks it’s important for the next generation to understand.

    "To reflect on all those that gave their lives for freedom so that we can go out and do whatever we want to do" he said. "Because they made the ultimate sacrifice, so that we could do it."

    It's the first of two clean up days, with the next one happening on Oct. 20. Beechwood Cemetery officials say if you want to be involved, you can register online.

    The event left a lasting impact on those like Oseanne, far beyond this one day.

    "I'm here to clean the graves and pray for the dead ones," she said. "Even if I'm a stranger to them."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA

    The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    • Chinatown exhibit celebrates community and heritage

      Sandy Yep's roots dig deep in Chinatown. His family planted themselves in the neighbourhood in 1895, and four generations later, he was raised in its vibrancy. "When I was growing up, you would hear mahjong being played, you would hear voices of families laughing and running," Yep said. His ties to Chinatown are framed in several photos displayed in an outdoor exhibit in the heart of the neighbourhood.

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News