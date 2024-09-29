Clean up day launches Remembrance Day preparations at Beechwood Cemetery

Remembrance Day preparations are underway at Beechwood Cemetery and hundreds of people took the first step of showing their respect.

The National Military Cemetery is a place where men and women who served and sacrificed their lives in war for Canada are honoured. On Sunday, volunteers arrived in droves to care and clean the headstones - paying further tribute to those in their final resting place.

Taking care of every crevice, 13-year-old Oseanne Heresse wonders about the stories of those who rest here.

"I see so many graves with their wives with them," she said. "It makes me cry and be very happy with what I have."

She’s performing the simple act of service alongside her parents, and in the process, it has become deeply personal for her.

"It makes me think to know how if they died, how I will also be happy if people clean their grave," said Oseanne of her parents. "So it makes me happy, just seeing this."

She’s one of 200 volunteers at the National Military Cemetery Clean Up Day taking place at Beechwood Cemetery.

Families, civilians, veterans and those currently serving all using soap and water on the more than 4,000 graves in the cemetery. It’s an effort to honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It is actually interesting to read the names of the members and where they served, who they loved," said Matthew Rowe, who was cleaning with his family.

Marlene Druin works with the Department of National Defence. She said she came with her family and colleagues, and that it feels good to be a part of the event.

"I'm feeling really proud as a Canadian to be able to be here," she said. "And it's my way of showing my appreciation."

Thousands are expected to arrive on Remembrance Day and cemetery officials say the goal is that no headstone is dirty to honour those that lay here.

Cameron Copland brought his granddaughter Victoria. He said he thinks it’s important for the next generation to understand.

"To reflect on all those that gave their lives for freedom so that we can go out and do whatever we want to do" he said. "Because they made the ultimate sacrifice, so that we could do it."

It's the first of two clean up days, with the next one happening on Oct. 20. Beechwood Cemetery officials say if you want to be involved, you can register online.

The event left a lasting impact on those like Oseanne, far beyond this one day.

"I'm here to clean the graves and pray for the dead ones," she said. "Even if I'm a stranger to them."