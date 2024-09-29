Gatineau man stabbed following dispute, police looking for suspect

A 23-year-old man sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following a dispute with another man Saturday night at a bar in Gatineau, Que., police say.

It happened at 117 Promenade du Portage.

Police told CTV News Ottawa Sunday they received information about the incident after the victim went to hospital by himself.

That was when he told them that when the fight started, the suspect brandished a knife, stabbing him before running away.

The victim did not provide a description of the suspect, officers say.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.