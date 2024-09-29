Memorial Service honouring fallen officers takes place Sunday in Ottawa

The 47th annual Canadian Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Service is taking place Sunday in the capital.

"On this day, we honour police and peace officers who lost their lives while serving their communities. These individuals devoted their lives to ensuring that others could live theirs without fear. They bravely stood for justice while faced with harrowing circumstances," said Governor General, Mary Simon in a statement.

"Earlier this month, I was honoured to invest new members into the Order of Merit of the Police Forces. I was moved by their stories of dedication, and I was inspired by their sense of mutual support, solidarity, and shared purpose."

Simon extended her sincere condolences in the statement to everyone who has lost a loved one, family member or colleague.

'Run to Remember'

Officers from across Ontario are taking part in an event to remember those who lost their lives while serving the community. The "Run to Remember" event moved through Prescott, Cardinal, Kempville/North Grenville and into the capital on Saturday. It started Friday.

Const. Laurie McCann and team captain of the Run to Remember told CFRA Live Sunday morning the main reason that keeps participants going forward throughout the three-day run is the support and cheer they receive from the community.

McCann points out the dangers officers face every day.

"In this job, you just don't know day-to-day what calls you're going to go to, or what could happen," Mccann added.

The Ottawa Police service invited people to join the annual memorial service Sunday virtually.