    • Teen transported to hospital after apartment fire near Mooney's Bay

    A teenager was transported to hospital following a fire inside an apartment high-rise in Ottawa's south end on Sunday afternoon.

    A news release from Ottawa Fire Services says multiple 911 callers reported smoke coming from inside a unit inside the building located in the 2000 block of Norberry Crescent shortly before 3:10 p.m.

    On arrival, firefighters saw smoke visible from the unit coming from the kitchen and dispatched additional resources to the scene.

    A hose line was advanced inside the structure while firefighters began searching the structure for occupants. Crews were able to extinguish and contain the fire to the area of origin before it could spread, Ottawa Fire Services say.

    The fire was declared under control at 3:25 p.m.

    Ottawa paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps tells CTV News a teenager was treated for minor smoke inhalation and transported to hospital in stable condition.

    There were no other injuries reported.

    An Ottawa Fire Services investigator has been dispatched to determine the cause and origin of the fire. 

