RCMP seeking witnesses after man hit by driver on Colonel By Drive Sunday night

The RCMP is investigating an incident involving a man who was found injured on Colonel By Drive Sunday night and police are looking for witnesses.

Mounties were called to Colonel By south of the Laurier Avenue overpass at around 9 p.m. when someone saw a man lying on the road.

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa that a man had been hit by a driver in the area and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. Police said he remains in hospital.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have been in the area and who may have seen the man or observed how he was injured.

Information can be provided by calling 613-990-3366.

The RCMP is leading this investigation because it happened on a federal roadway.