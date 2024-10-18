Rare October heatwave extending summer feelings in Ottawa

The national capital region will be basking in the fall sun over the coming days, with near summer-like temperatures in the forecast.

By early next week, Environment Canada is predicting temperatures in Ottawa to be in the low 20's, double what the seasonal average is normally for this time of year.

"For this time of year in the Ottawa region, we should be seeing daytime highs in the low double digits, so 10 to 12 C is what we should be seeing," said Steven Flisfeder, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"It is fairly uncommon (at this time of year), especially for this duration."

Flisfeder says the abnormally high temperatures can be attributed to a high-pressure system settling over the region.

"A ridge of high pressure, really inhibiting any kind of cloud, and think of it as a pressure cooker. It's keeping all the air towards the surface, and it's helping build that warmth. So sunny conditions, plus that warmth being kept towards the surface, that's really going to help those temperatures maintain their heat," he added.

This weather is good news for businesses, such as golf courses. Earlier this year Calabogie Highlands Golf Resort opened for the season on March 12, which Flisfeder attributes to lingering El Nino conditions.

Now Calabogie Highlands could see its golf season push into a ninth month of the year due to La Nina conditions moving in.

"The months of November and December in particular, we are expecting conditions to remain above seasonal," added Flisfeser.

"That's not just the daytime highs, you have to factor in the overnight lows as well, which we expect to be above seasonal."

