Rare Canadian stamp bought for $292,500 at Ottawa auction

A mint condition 12-Penny Black stamp, issued in 1851, is up for auction at Sparks Auctions in Ottawa Jan. 21, 2023. The stamp is one of only two in the world in its current condition. (Sparks Auction/supplied) A mint condition 12-Penny Black stamp, issued in 1851, is up for auction at Sparks Auctions in Ottawa Jan. 21, 2023. The stamp is one of only two in the world in its current condition. (Sparks Auction/supplied)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina