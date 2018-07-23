

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A rainy Sunday will not be enough to help the region's parched waterways.

Ottawa received 16.6 mm of rain on Sunday. That boosts the monthly rainfall total to 28 mm.

Ottawa usually receives about 90 mm of rain in July.

Environment Canada's David Phillips tells CTV Morning Live temperatures will remain "above normal" for the rest of the summer, but there should be more rain in the forecast.

There have been 17 days with temperatures above 30C in Ottawa this year. Phillips says Ottawa normally has 13 days above 30C for the entire year.

On Friday, the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority issued a statement saying the low water status on the Rideau River watershed is now at “moderate severity.”

Officials say rainfall over the past 90 days is about 60 per cent of the normal amount for this time of year. The RVCA said the rainfall in the forecast “will be welcome but is not expected to have a significant impact.”

People living within the Rideau River watershed has been asked to conserve water.

The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority says the Mississippi River watershed is now Level 1 Minor Drought. In a statement, the authority asked residents, businesses and other industries to reduce their water consumption by 10 per cent.