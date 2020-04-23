OTTAWA -- You will have a new “public gateway” to enjoy the sunset along the Ottawa River next spring.

The National Capital Commission’s Board of Directors has approved the final design for Pangishimo Park, along the western shore of Chaudieres Island.

The new 0.3 hectare destination park will have a universally accessible pathway network connecting the Ottawa River shoreline behind the Canada War Museum to nearby Chaudieres Falls Park.

In a statement, the NCC says Pangishimo Park will have a feature boardwalk and multiple lookouts to enjoy the sunset from the shoreline of the island, plus a grassy area for informal recreation.

Pangishimo, meaning sunset in Algonquin, will incorporate art and interpretive installations designed in collaboration with Algonquin partners and Artscape, a not-for-profit organization engaged in creative placemaking.

The NCC worked with Algonquin partners on the design of Pangishimo Park. It’s part of a larger collaborative agreement between the NCC and Zibi.

Pangishimo Park is scheduled to open in spring 2021.