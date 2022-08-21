Rainy Sunday in the forecast for Ottawa

You will need to bring the umbrella if you are heading out the door today, as a rainy and humid day is in the forecast for Ottawa.

Environment Canada says a few showers will begin this morning, and there is a risk of a thunderstorm. Ottawa could see 15 to 25 mm of rain today. The high today will be 24 C, with the humidex making it feel like 32 degrees.

Cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 32 degrees.

The outlook for Tuesday is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, while Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C and a low of 14 C.