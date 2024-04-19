Rainy Friday in the forecast for Ottawa, but the sun returns this weekend

OTTAWA
    Another rainy day is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa, but sunshine will return for the weekend.

    Ottawa received 6.3 mm of rain on Thursday, bringing the monthly rainfall total to 52.4 mm.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers beginning this morning. High 15 C.

    Partly cloudy tonight. Low 3 C.

    A mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 10 C.

    Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 11 C.

    The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 13 C.

    Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 13 C and a low of 3 C.

