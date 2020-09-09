OTTAWA -- If you're planning to spend any time outside on Wednesday, you may want to wait until the afternoon.

Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers, including a risk of a thunderstorm in the morning.

The high will remain a cool 18 C.

Late this afternoon and tonight, the chance of rain goes down and it's expected to be mainly cloudy.

The clouds will continue on Thursday, along with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18 C.

Friday, the sun comes out and things warm up to 21 C.

The sun will be short-lived, though. Saturday is expected to be cloudy again, and Sunday there will be showers.