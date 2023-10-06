Ottawa

    • Rain cancels NCC shuttle to Gatineau Park this weekend

    The National Capital Commission is cancelling its shuttle to Gatineau Park this weekend because of a rainy forecast.

    The free shuttle to Gatineau Park runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends between Sept. 30 and Oct. 22; however, with rain in the forecast this weekend, the NCC says its shuttle will not run on Saturday and Sunday. It will run as scheduled on Thanksgiving Monday.

    It is Fall Rhapsody season for the NCC, as the changing leaves attract thousands of visitors to local parks. Gatineau Park is in the middle of its colour-change season.

    "If you choose to visit Gatineau Park anyway, act safely and responsibly," the NCC says.

    "Trails will be wet and muddy. Wear appropriate footwear and stay within trail boundaries, even if it means walking through mud and puddles. Straying off the trail or walking on the edges damages trail land, causing erosion and widening. Please respect signage and turn back if trails are in rough shape."

    Environment Canada's weather forecast for Gatineau calls for 15 to 30 mm of rain Friday and another 5 to 10 mm on Saturday. Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

