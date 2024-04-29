Via Rail unveils new early morning train, daily service between Toronto, Ottawa

Via Rail says it will be operating an early-morning train service between Ottawa and Toronto for commuters hoping to arrive before 9 a.m.

The railway company says the new 641 train will leave Ottawa at 4:19 a.m. and arrive in Toronto at 8:48 a.m. The service will begin on May 27 and will operated from Monday to Thursday.

The service will make stops in Fallowfield, Smiths Falls, Brockville, Kingston, Belleville, Cobourg, and Port Hope.

In addition, Via Rail announced train 644, which previously operated between Toronto and Ottawa from Friday to Sunday, will now run every day. The service leaves Toronto at 1:17 p.m. and arrives in Ottawa on 5:53 p.m.

The company says the new timetable will offer passengers more midday travel options and greater flexibility.

"In recent months, stakeholders and frequent passengers from eastern Ontario have emphasized the significance of early-morning Via Rail services for their communities, and we took great care to listen and act on this feedback," said Via Rail's president and CEO Mario Péloquin, in a statement.

"This is why we are looking forward to offering this option for passengers who wish to travel to Toronto before 9 a.m., whether for business or leisure. We hope, and are confident, that they will answer the call and help us make this new frequency a success."

Passengers can start booking their trips on the new services starting April 29.

Here are the complete departure times for train 641: