BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- After complaints about physical distancing and mask use inside Brockville's historic Railway Tunnel, the Mayor is warning residents it could be closed early for the season if problems continue.

Brockville Mayor Jason Baker said the community as a whole has done a great job flattening the curve on COVID-19 but need to keep listening and following public health advice.

"This a behavour thing and so its just a warning from the city," he said.

"It's very hard for us to legislate behaviour but we can close doors on faclities rather than put the community at risk."

Mask are required inside the tunnel, even though it is outdoors, as Baker said the City is being cautious during a global pandemic.

The tunnel is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, including holidays.