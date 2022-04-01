Quyon Ferry opens for the season
It’s a sure sign that summer isn’t too far away: the Quyon Ferry is open for business today.
The cable ferry, which runs on the Ottawa River between Quyon, Que. and near Fitzroy Harbour, Ont., is open as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.
It’s the largest electric ferry on the Ottawa River and leaves a dock every 10 minutes.
Last year the ferry opened on March 23.
