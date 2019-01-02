

CTV Ottawa





A young mom who believes her neighbourhood in Nepean is facing a rat infestation is calling on the city to step in.

Cora Young says she was disgusted and left terrified after finding a rat in her vehicle.

Young says she was driving on the 417 last week with her one-year-old daughter when she noticed something moving in the backseat.

“I looked in my mirror and I see a rat sitting two inches from her,” Young said.

Young removed her daughter from the vehicle. She says when she returned home to take a closer look she found several holes left in her vehicle, and her daughter’s car seat.

Young says she set traps in and around the vehicle and has caught seven rodents so far.

She claims the rodents are also burrowing around the front of her home – none have gotten in.

The councillor for the area says Young is not the first resident living near Baseline Rd. to report a rat sighting.

Rick Chiarelli says by-law was called in to investigate after several people raised concerns. He says officers found several possible sources of where the rats might be coming from.

“There were a couple of construction sites that have material that may have been attracting the rat population so they are looking at dealing with property owners,” he said.

Experts say Norway rats or tree rats are the most common in Ottawa.

Due to construction in the area the rats are being displaced and looking for new homes.

“The light rail being built has definitely upped the rat jobs around the area” said Mark Davis, the manager of Go Pest control in Ottawa.

Davis says general construction in areas like Kanata and Barrhaven is having an effect as well.

A single mother, Young is crowdfunding to pay for an exterminator and damages to her vehicle.

The City of Ottawa says by-law continues to investigatie.

Information about vermin control is available here.