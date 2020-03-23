OTTAWA -- The Quyon Ferry is open for the season, but has been forced to adjust operations due to COVID-19.

The ferry connecting Ottawa and Quyon will be running on reduced hours.

The ferry will depart every 10 minutes Monday to Friday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets purchased in March and April will be valid for the entire 2020 season. Patrons are asked to pay with cash only.

No visitors are permitted in the wheelhouse or deckhand quarters.