Queen's University, Kingston, Ont. to host the Vanier Cup
For the first time ever, the Vanier Cup is coming to Kingston, Ont., and the city will have the chance to show off its hosting skills as it hosts back-to-back championship games.
The city and Queen’s University have been tapped to host the U Sports championship for the 2023 and 2024 season at Richardson Memorial Stadium.
U Sports made the announcement on Thursday.
It’s a partnership between Queen’s University, the Queen’s Gaels Football team and the city of Kingston.
At the announcement, Mayor Bryan Paterson says they expect fans to visit from across the country for the game.
"I think it’s a great opportunity to show what we’re capable of," Paterson said. "The sporting events that we can host here in the city, and in partnership with Queen’s University, (a) great venue here at Richardson Stadium. I have no doubt it’s going to be a couple of the best Vanier Cup's we’ve had in history.”
Linda Melnick, executive director for Queen’s athletics and recreation, says it’s exciting for the football program and the school.
"It’s thrilling," Melnick says. "Just being able to see the tricolour out on the field, with the goal of us being visible and present as part of this Vanier Cup experience is just a key part of hosting it."
The Vanier Cup has been played in different cities since it was first awarded in 1965. It’s been held in places like Toronto and Quebec City a number of times.
Lisette Johnson-Stapley, U Sports Chief Sport Officer, explains that part of why Kingston was chosen was because it’s the first city to bid to host two games back-to-back.
“Queen's bodes the organizational expertise, fan support, team strength and excellent venues which enriches the student athlete experience,” she says.
Richardson stadium can hold 10,500 people. Last year, the Vanier Cup brought in more than $2 million to London where it was held.
Tourism is a big part of Daft Brewing’s business, which sits near campus and the stadium. Owner Adam Rondeau says events like this are great help.
“Especially in November, which is our off season, anything that drives additional business our way is awesome,” he explains.
However, the city has had difficulties with large unsanctioned parties like Queen’s University homecoming, which can cost a lot to control.
Paterson says he feels this will be a different kind of event.
“I don’t think we’re concerned about, to be honest,” says Paterson. “I think we’ll be very focused on making sure that celebrations in and around the Vanier Cup can happen across the community.”
Queen's University President Patrick Deane says any discussions will happen with the city, and will come in the lead up to the games.
“There’s certainly a risk that there will be a higher number of people from other jurisdictions, other universities here in town so we will, of course, have measures in place to make sure it’s all positive and constructive,” he explains.
The Queen’s University Gaels are four-time winners of the Vanier Cup, last winning in 2009. Melnick says there’s excitement about the possibility of winning it on home turf.
“I think all of our student athletes are right now picturing themselves hoisting the Vanier Cup on the field behind me.”
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Security increased for prime minister's advisers after break-and-enter incidents
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury: CNN sources
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.
EXCLUSIVE | Security increased for prime minister's advisers after break-and-enter incidents
Ottawa Police are investigating an attempted break-in at the residence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser, the second such incident involving one of his top aides in recent months.
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
Meet the Canadian astronauts up for a seat on the Artemis II mission to the moon
This Sunday, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will announce the four astronauts that will be blasting off to fly around the moon for the Artemis II mission, one of whom will be a Canadian astronaut.
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
Gwyneth Paltrow won her court battle over a 2016 ski collision at a posh Utah ski resort after a jury decided Thursday that the movie star wasn't at fault for the crash.
Memes, ski etiquette and that missing GoPro video: Highlights from the Gwyneth Paltrow trial
When two skiers collided on a beginner run at an upscale Utah ski resort in 2016, no one could foresee that seven years later, the crash would become the subject of a closely watched celebrity trial.
Research points to common infections as cause of liver disease outbreak in kids
Scientists think they may have pinpointed the cause of a mysterious outbreak of liver disease that affected children worldwide last year.
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' years ago nightmare for neighbour on upscale street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
UCP candidate, slammed for comments on pornography in schools, quits
A candidate for the United Conservative Party in southern Alberta has resigned after she posted a video claiming children are being exposed to pornography in schools.
Atlantic
-
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
'No question there need to be changes': PM responds to Nova Scotia mass shooting commission report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a brief initial response to the final report from the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) into Canada's worst mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 22 people in Nova Scotia in 2020. Vowing changes will come, here's what Trudeau said in Truro, N.S.
-
Contentious Lucki call not political interference, Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry finds
Gun policy comments made by then-RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki in a contentious call to Nova Scotia RCMP officers after the mass shooting in 2020 did not amount to political interference, the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) final report concludes.
Toronto
-
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' years ago nightmare for neighbour on upscale street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
-
Doug Ford lashes out at federal environment minister calling him a 'real piece of work'
Premier Doug Ford is slamming federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault as a “real piece of work” in the wake of public remarks he made suggesting that Ontario has “no plan to fight climate change.”
-
TTC CEO admits people are ‘nervous’ to use public transit amid recent violent incidents
The head of the Toronto Transit Commission acknowledged Thursday that violent incidents in recent months have left people scared to use the TTC.
Montreal
-
123456: Are Quebec Airbnb hosts faking permit numbers to skirt new regulations?
Just a week after Airbnb tightened regulations for Quebec listings following a deadly fire, hosts may already be bending the rules. Airbnb now requires its hosts to provide a six-digit policy number with their listing, obtained when a tourist lodging is registered with the provincial government. But a scroll through the Airbnb website suggests users are falsifying their permit numbers to sneak past the authentication process.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury: CNN sources
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.
-
U.S. argues for immunity in MK-ULTRA mind-control case before Quebec Court of Appeal
A proposed class-action lawsuit over infamous brainwashing experiments at a Montreal psychiatric hospital was before Quebec's highest court Thursday, as victims attempted to remove immunity granted to the United States government.
Northern Ontario
-
opinion
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury: CNN sources
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.
-
Indigenous and church leaders applaud repudiation of ‘Doctrine of Discovery’
First Nations and Catholic Church officials in Algoma are calling the Vatican's repudiation of the ‘Doctrine of Discovery,’ an important step toward reconciliation.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury: CNN sources
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.
-
'An expensive setback': Bakery owner frustrated after store window vandalized
When the store manager at La Noisette Bakery arrived Thursday morning to open the small shop on Oxford Street, she discovered that one of the two large circular windows at the side of their building was shattered.
-
Suspect arrested following stabbing in Hanover, Ont.
Hanover Police Service were notified of a “disturbance” at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday where a person was allegedly stabbed with a knife.
Winnipeg
-
4 teens dead after crash involving semi-truck near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP
Four teenagers are dead, and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Gilbert Plains, Man. Wednesday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury: CNN sources
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.
-
Manitoba convicts, pulls licences of hunting outfitters following Wildlife Act violations
Two Manitoba hunting outfitters have been fined thousands of dollars and lost their licenses after a four-year investigation revealed numerous violations of the wildlife act.
Kitchener
-
Email from University of Waterloo advising what to do if contacted by CSIS causes some confusion on campus
An email sent by the University of Waterloo to its grad students, researchers and faculty is raising some questions.
-
One person killed, another seriously injured in Wilmot Township crash
A 70-year-old woman injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Wilmot Township has died.
-
Hamilton, Ont. investigation draws police to Kitchener neighbourhood
An arrest in a Kitchener neighbourhood Thursday morning was linked to an investigation out of Hamilton.
Calgary
-
UCP candidate, slammed for comments on pornography in schools, quits
A candidate for the United Conservative Party in southern Alberta has resigned after she posted a video claiming children are being exposed to pornography in schools.
-
3 Calgary men face multiple charges after police seize $250K worth of drugs, firearms, cash and ammunition
Three Calgary men face multiple charges after a police investigation that targeted drug traffickers resulted in the seizure of more than $250,000 in drugs, firearms and various rounds of ammunition, other weapons and drug paraphernalia.
-
Danielle Smith did not interfere in Alberta's justice process, deputy premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has yet to answer direct questions about a growing scandal of her alleged interference with the justice system, but her deputy premier has responded the media about the issue.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government hopes physician assistants will help take pressure off health care system
Legislation to license physician assistants has been introduced by the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
'Powerful' display in Saskatoon shares lives of students killed in Ukraine
Students at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) are highlighting stories of Ukrainian youth killed in the Russian invasion who were in school working towards a diploma or degree.
-
Sask. reports 95 COVID-19 deaths since start of 2023, no influenza deaths
Ninety-five deaths in Saskatchewan have been linked to COVID-19 since the start of the year as vaccination rates continue to lag. No influenza-related deaths were reported over the same period.
Edmonton
-
'A humongous symbolic victory': Indigenous people react to Vatican rejection of Discovery Doctrine
Last summer in Maskwacis, Alta., Pope Francis formally apologized for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system.
-
Danielle Smith did not interfere in Alberta's justice process, deputy premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has yet to answer direct questions about a growing scandal of her alleged interference with the justice system, but her deputy premier has responded the media about the issue.
-
Big Island, Aspen Beach provincial parks among first recipients of 2023 budget money for outdoor recreation
The Alberta government has revealed plans for some of the $211 million it will spend over the next three years expanding and improving parks, campgrounds and recreation trails.
Vancouver
-
Mobile women's health clinic launches on the Downtown Eastside
A new program on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside will help connect women to vital primary health care services, eliminating barriers in an attempt to save lives.
-
Turpel-Lafond returns honorary degree granted by Simon Fraser University in B.C.
Officials at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C., have accepted the return of an honorary degree awarded to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, the former judge and law professor whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited.
-
Rush for diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic puts cross-border sales in spotlight
The Canadian Pharmacists Association says protecting Canadian drug supplies from mass exportation to the U.S. market remains a priority in light of British Columbia's recent move to limit sales of the diabetes drug Ozempic, which has been hyped as a weight-loss treatment.
Regina
-
Charter challenge filed against Sask. government's disability program
The Regina Anti-Poverty Ministry filed a charter challenge against the provincial government for stipulations in its disability program that require seniors to take their Canada Pension Plan (CPP) money out early.
-
RCMP Depot model may be phased out following recommendations made by mass casualty report
A Mass Casualty Commission report that came out on Thursday following a mass shooting in Nova Scotia in 2020 may have a local impact on the RCMP Depot model being phased out.
-
Sask. reports 95 COVID-19 deaths since start of 2023, no influenza deaths
Ninety-five deaths in Saskatchewan have been linked to COVID-19 since the start of the year as vaccination rates continue to lag. No influenza-related deaths were reported over the same period.