

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Quebec provincial police (Sûreté du Québec) are probing the discovery of two bodies at a home in Lac-des-Plages, about 120 km northeast of Ottawa.

The bodies were found at around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the victims was identified by police Thursday as 40-year-old Julie Meunier, of Montreal.

The second victim was a five-year-old girl, but It's not known if the child was Meunier's daughter.

Investigators will be trying to determine the cause of death, but investigators currently believe it's a murder-suicide case.