Quebec provincial police investigating apparent murder-suicide in the Outaouais
A Surete du Quebec police car is shown in Levis, Que., Friday, October 12, 2012. (Jacques Boissinot / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 7:42AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:45AM EDT
Quebec provincial police (Sûreté du Québec) are probing the discovery of two bodies at a home in Lac-des-Plages, about 120 km northeast of Ottawa.
The bodies were found at around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.
One of the victims was identified by police Thursday as 40-year-old Julie Meunier, of Montreal.
The second victim was a five-year-old girl, but It's not known if the child was Meunier's daughter.
Investigators will be trying to determine the cause of death, but investigators currently believe it's a murder-suicide case.