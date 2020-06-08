Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Quebec police seize drugs, brass knuckles in Thurso bust
A Surete du Quebec cruiser is seen in this file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
THURSO, QC. -- Quebec provincial police say more than 10,000 methamphetamine tablets were among the drugs seized in a bust in Thurso last week.
According to a press release from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the Gatineau major crime unit searched a home and a vehicle on rue Galipeau in Thurso last Thursday, June 4.
In addition to the meth tablets, police say officers also seized quantities of morphine, GHB, a set of brass knuckles, $450 in Canadian currency, and other drug paraphernalia.
A 28-year-old man was arrested and released on a promise to appear in a Gatineau courtroom at a later date. Police say he could face charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, and breach of conditions.
A 25-year-old man was also arrested and could face a breach of conditions charge.
The SQ says the investigation is ongoing.