THURSO, QC. -- Quebec provincial police say more than 10,000 methamphetamine tablets were among the drugs seized in a bust in Thurso last week.

According to a press release from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the Gatineau major crime unit searched a home and a vehicle on rue Galipeau in Thurso last Thursday, June 4.

In addition to the meth tablets, police say officers also seized quantities of morphine, GHB, a set of brass knuckles, $450 in Canadian currency, and other drug paraphernalia.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and released on a promise to appear in a Gatineau courtroom at a later date. Police say he could face charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, and breach of conditions.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested and could face a breach of conditions charge.

The SQ says the investigation is ongoing.