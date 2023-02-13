Quebec police investigating fires at Jewish summer camp near Ottawa as possible hate crime
A pair of fires at a Jewish summer camp near Quyon, Que. are being investigated as criminal, police said Monday, and a hate crime cannot be ruled out.
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said Sunday that emergency crews responded to a call at 4:30 a.m. for a fire at Camp B'nai Brith on Chem. River in the Pontiac region. The camp's warehouse was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. As firefighters battled the fire in the warehouse, a second fire started in a nearby building.
In a news release Monday, police said the fire is being investigated as an arson but the motive remains unclear.
"At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that this was an antisemitic or racially motivated act; however, it is still too early in the investigation to rule out this possibility," the news release said.
The fires did an estimated $600,000 worth of damage, police said.
Camp B'nai Brith of Ottawa officials told CTV News that no one from the organization would have been on site overnight when the fire started.
The camp's website says its mission is to provide children with the opportunity to "experience the outdoors, learn new skills and develop life-long friendships while enhancing Jewish values, traditions, affiliation and community." Camp B'nai Brith has operated since 1935.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle and Shaun Vardon.
