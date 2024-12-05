OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 80-year-old driver with expired licence accused of going nearly double the speed limit in eastern Ontario

    OPP say the driver of this vehicle, who was charged with stunt driving, is 80 years old and was driving with an expired licence. (OPP/X) OPP say the driver of this vehicle, who was charged with stunt driving, is 80 years old and was driving with an expired licence. (OPP/X)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say a man caught stunt driving on Highway 37 near Tweed, Ont. Thursday was 80 years old, and his licence was expired.

    "Yes, 80," OPP said in a post on X Thursday.

    A member of the OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team spotted the driver, who was allegedly going 159 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

    The stunt driving charge means an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound. Since the man's licence is expired, it means he cannot renew it for the next 30 days, OPP said.

    Conviction could also lead to a $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one-year driving ban.

