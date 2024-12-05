80-year-old driver with expired licence accused of going nearly double the speed limit in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say a man caught stunt driving on Highway 37 near Tweed, Ont. Thursday was 80 years old, and his licence was expired.

"Yes, 80," OPP said in a post on X Thursday.

A member of the OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team spotted the driver, who was allegedly going 159 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The stunt driving charge means an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound. Since the man's licence is expired, it means he cannot renew it for the next 30 days, OPP said.

Conviction could also lead to a $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one-year driving ban.