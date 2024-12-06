'The Gingerbread Man' in Manotick reopens 2 years after devastating fire

A popular store in Manotick has re-opened after a devastating fire closed the business down two years ago.

'The Gingerbread Man' is a well-known spot for many. The store opened its doors to customers at 10 a.m. Friday, just in time for a busy holiday season.

"It's amazing. We're back. It's almost like our life is almost back to normal," says owner Richard Palframan.

The store sells a variety of items, including gingerbread houses, gingerbread men, cookies, tarts, and kits to put together and decorate your own gingerbread home.

Many customers are excited to see the store back open.

"We've been waiting almost two years to have another gingerbread house," says Tara Lanouette.

She arrived to be the first customer as doors opened officially, buying a large gingerbread house. "A very special part of our Christmas. This has been the centerpiece of our table every year for eight years. And glad, very, very glad to have it back as part of our Christmas traditions and glad to have them back."

Flames tore through the Tighe Street shop in early November 2022, covering the walls inside the 20-year-old shop with soot and destroying the kitchen.

Richard Palframan checks out the damage at The Gingerbread Man in Manotick after a devastating fire on Friday. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

"We've rebuilt this place in two years, it is very exciting; the bad part is behind us, the good part is in front of us," says Palframan.

Many customers and Manotick residents showed support after the fire.

"It's overwhelming," says Palframan. "The response from (customers) … gives me goosebumps because the response in after the fire was immense. Everybody did fundraisers for us and they really took care of us and bridged us so that we could be back here. So, they come in and it just is very emotional. You know, they're coming in, they're bringing in cards and flowers and it's really, really humbled, really humbled."

For product availability and store hours, visit their Instagram page.

What caused the fire?

Palframan tells CTV News, "It seemed to be electrical between the wall of the old kitchen and the porch. And our back porch was all our storage area for all our plastic everything. And there was a massive plastic fire, spread really quick."

He was upstairs when the fire occurred and made it out safely.

"I opened the door; I could hear the fire downstairs. I ran down to the kitchen. I tried to grab my cell phone, and it was six feet in the kitchen and I walked in, burned my hair off, out the front door."

He says soot covered everything in the business and home.

More to come...