    • Two cows, sheep on the loose downtown Kemptville, Ont., OPP asking drivers to be cautious

    Attention eastern Ontario drivers! Two cows and a sheep are on the loose downtown Kemptville, Ont. (OPP/ X)
    Attention eastern Ontario drivers! Two cows and a sheep are on the loose downtown Kemptville, warns the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Police are asking drivers to be cautions, as officers are trying to keep the cows and the sheep away from the roads.

    "Please travel with caution around the area until they can be contained," said the OPP in a post on X.

    Animal control has been called to assist, added the OPP.

    In an update, the OPP said "owners have been located.and are on their way to retrieve these wayward critters."

