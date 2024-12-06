Ottawa police concerned for well-being of missing 73-year-old man

OTTAWA
    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 73-year-old man, who was last seen Thursday afternoon. Police say there is concern for his well-being.

    Danny Moore was last seen around 5 p.m. in the area of Woodroffe Avenue and Meadow lands Drive West.

    He is described as having a thin build, and balding with white hair on the side of his head. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue zip-up sweater and brown shoes.

    Police say Moore is “believed to be driving a 2008 Subaru Wagon with Ontario licence plate CAHB 728.“

    Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 5212, and reference case number 2024-326695.

