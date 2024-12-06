Number of impaired drivers across eastern Ontario jumps to 45 during Festive RIDE: OPP

The number of impaired drivers across eastern Ontario has jumped to 45 in the second week of the Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Since Nov. 21, the OPP have conducted more than 380 Festive RIDE programs, where they stopped close to 1,000 vehicles, making sure drivers are not impaired by alcohol or drugs, said the OPP. During the first week from Nov. 21 -27, the OPP charged 23 drivers with impaired driving.

Police say that in addition to the impaired driving charges, the OPP has issued 14 warnings, where drivers faced licence suspensions and vehicle impoundments.

"We know people are getting into the holiday spirit, but impaired driving can instantly change a celebration to a tragedy. It's a simple message if you drink or consume drugs, don't get behind the wheel,” said chief superintendent, Lisa Wilhelm, OPP East region commander.

Zero charges in Upper Ottawa Valley in second week

Meanwhile, police say the second week of their Festive RIDE campaign in the Upper Ottawa Valley turned up zero impaired drivers. According to OPP, officers in the area performed 24 RIDE checks from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. Not a single driver was found to be impaired, and no charges were laid.

One person in the area was charged in the first week of the campaign, following a RIDE check in Pembroke.

OPP still charged two drivers last week with impaired driving offences outside of RIDE checks. A 19-year-old driver in Pembroke was charged with driving while impaired by drugs and a 34-year-old woman was charged with driving while impaired by alcohol after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Whitewater Region.

The Festive RIDE campaign will continue until Jan. 1.

Anyone who suspects an impaired driver is asked to call 9-1-1.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond