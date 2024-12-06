Christmas Cheer Breakfast raises $150K for Ottawa families

The Christmas Cheer Breakfast, a cherished holiday tradition in the nation’s capital, returned Friday to raise funds for local organizations like the Ottawa Food Bank.

This year’s event set a record, raising $150,000 with the help of dozens of businesses to support 31 local charities. These funds will help ensure those in need have food on the table over the holidays.

The festive morning featured food, live entertainment and networking, bringing the community together to combat food insecurity during the holiday season.

Attendees enjoyed raffles, prize packages and holiday entertainment, including performances by the children’s “OrKidstra,” the Carleton Choir, and, of course, photos with Santa Claus.

Headlining the event was Ottawa’s Cody Coyote, an award-winning hip-hop artist of Ojibwe and Irish descent, whose roots trace back to Matachewan First Nation. Coyote's powerful lyrics and dynamic sound captivated the audience.

CTV News Ottawa’s Patricia Boal and Jackie Perez emceed the event, which also featured 'celebrity servers' from MOVE 100, PURE Country 94, TSN 1200, and CTV News Ottawa, along with city councillors and community leaders, assisting with breakfast.

The Christmas Cheer Breakfast has long been a symbol of community spirit and generosity. Last year’s event raised $100,000, and organizers aimed to surpass that amount this year. The involvement of more than 30 local businesses helped achieve the new record, with proceeds going to non-profits that provide meals and essential programs to families in need.

The Christmas Cheer Foundation’s efforts date back to 1951 with the launch of the Christmas Cheer Broadcast, an annual radio-thon started by CFRA and the West Ottawa Lions Club. The foundation, formally established in 2007, continues its mission of supporting disadvantaged families and fostering community togetherness through events like the annual breakfast.

Donations can still be made by visiting https://christmascheerottawa.com. Contributions of any size are encouraged to help ensure meals and support are provided to those in need during this season of giving.