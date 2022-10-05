Quebec police appealing to hunters and hikers to keep eye out for missing Ottawa man

Quebec provincial police are appealing to the public, especially hunters and hikers, to look for signs of an Ottawa man who went missing in the Pontiac region.

Michael Scandiffio, 57, of Gloucester, was last seen at around 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Ladysmith, Que., about 75 km northwest of Ottawa. He was headed to the Otter Lake area, just north of Ladysmith, in a black 2017 Ford Escape, with Ontario plates BNXP 701.

Officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the MRC de Pontiac went door-to-door in the Ladysmith and Otter Lake areas as part of the investigation and the SQ helicopter flew over the area Tuesday. Police say several investigative steps have been taken and are continuing, in particular verifying images taken by surveillance cameras.

“We are asking for the public's cooperation in locating Mr. Scandiffio. During this fall period, we are asking hunters and hikers who will be present in isolated and wooded areas to pay particular attention to their environment,” the SQ said in French in a news release Wednesday.

Anyone who sees Michael Scandiffio or his vehicle is asked to contact 911.

Any information that could help find him can be communicated, confidentially, to the Criminal Information Center of the Sûreté du Québec at 1-800-659-4264.