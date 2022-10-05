Quebec police appealing to hunters and hikers to keep eye out for missing Ottawa man

Michael Scandiffio, 57, of Gloucester, was last seen at around 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Ladysmith, Que., about 75 km northwest of Ottawa. He was headed to the Otter Lake area, just north of Ladysmith, in a black 2017 Ford Escape, with Ontario plates BNXP 701. (Sûreté du Québec/handout) Michael Scandiffio, 57, of Gloucester, was last seen at around 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Ladysmith, Que., about 75 km northwest of Ottawa. He was headed to the Otter Lake area, just north of Ladysmith, in a black 2017 Ford Escape, with Ontario plates BNXP 701. (Sûreté du Québec/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina