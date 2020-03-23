OTTAWA -- Quebec is ordering all non-essential businesses to close for three weeks, as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in the Outaouais and across Quebec.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Outaouais on Monday. Quebec health officials released no details about the three cases in its afternoon update on novel coronavirus.

There are now 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais, which includes Gatineau.

Across Quebec, there are 628 cases of COVID-19.

Premier Francois Legault announced Monday that all non-essential businesses must close for three weeks, as of midnight Tuesday.

Legault said on Sunday that all restaurant dining rooms and shopping malls must close as of midnight Sunday. Hair salons and spas were also asked to close.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and SAQ outlets will remain open. Restaurant take-out and drive-thrus can remain open.