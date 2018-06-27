

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Quebec’s police overseer, the Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes (BEI), has identified a 28-year-old man who was killed after a police chase in Gatineau.

Zachary Fairbairn, of Ottawa, died after being hit by a vehicle on boulevard Montclair, near the Casino du Lac-Leamy, in the early morning hours of June 21.

The incident started at the Casino with a call to police about a man trying to break into cars.

It ended with Fairbairn running away after an officer spotted him and noted he matched the suspect description. The officer pursued. Fairbairn was hit by a passing vehicle while being chased and died in hospital.

The BEI was called in to investigate the death and the involvement of the Gatineau police. The bureau assigned 10 investigators on the scene and is working with collision experts with the Sûreté du Québec.

No other new information has been provided by the BEI.