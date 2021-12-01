OTTAWA -- A 35-year-old Quebec man is facing charges in connection to a series of break and enters in the east end Industrial Park.

Ottawa police say between Oct. 17 and Nov. 15, a man broke into several commercial properties in the St. Laurent Boulevard/Industrial Road area for the purpose of committing thefts. The suspect was captured on video surveillance.

On Tuesday, police say the Ottawa Police Break and Enter Unit, with help from the Vanier Neighbourhood Resource Team, arrested a man matching the description of the suspect.

"Further investigation led to the recovery of some of the stolen property," said police.

Jean-Luc Larocque, 35, of Saint-Andre-Avellin, Quebec is facing charges of breaking and entering, mischief, possession of break-in instruments, theft and breach of probation.