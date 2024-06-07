Quebec man among Canada's most wanted list could be in Ottawa, police warn

The Ottawa Police Service is warning residents of the possibility that a Quebec man who's among Bolo program's top 25 most wanted suspects could be in Ottawa.

"Sûreté du Québec have reason to believe that All Boivin could be in the Ottawa area," Ottawa police said on X on Friday.

Police say Boivin should not be approached if seen. Instead, people should call 911.

Boivin is wanted for multiple drug related offences, including trafficking and possession for trafficking incidents that happened in August 2021 in several cities across Quebec, police say. He is also wanted for other incidents that are still under investigation, police add.

Anyone with information about Boivin's whereabouts, is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.