OTTAWA -- The Quebec government is extending the lockdown in Gatineau for another week, keeping schools and non-essential businesses closed.

Premier Francois Legault announced the special emergency measures for Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais will remain in place until April 18.

The initial 10-day lockdown began on April 1, and was scheduled to end on April 12.

Quebec health officials reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Thursday. There was a record 178 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Wednesday.

The rest of the Outaouais, outside of Gatineau, will remain in the Level 4-Maximum Alert red zone.

SPECIAL EMERGENCY MEASURES FOR GATINEAU

A look at the special emergency measures in effect for Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais from April 1 to April 12.