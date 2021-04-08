Advertisement
Quebec extends lockdown for Gatineau until April 18 as COVID-19 cases rise
A man walks along a street in Gatineau, Que as a province wide curfew began on Saturday, January 9, 2021. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- The Quebec government is extending the lockdown in Gatineau for another week, keeping schools and non-essential businesses closed.
Premier Francois Legault announced the special emergency measures for Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais will remain in place until April 18.
The initial 10-day lockdown began on April 1, and was scheduled to end on April 12.
Quebec health officials reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Thursday. There was a record 178 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Wednesday.
The rest of the Outaouais, outside of Gatineau, will remain in the Level 4-Maximum Alert red zone.
SPECIAL EMERGENCY MEASURES FOR GATINEAU
A look at the special emergency measures in effect for Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais from April 1 to April 12.
- The curfew in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The closure of primary and secondary schools (online learning);
- The closure of cinemas, theaters and museums;
- The closure of restaurants (except for delivery and take-out);
- Closing non-essential businesses;
- Banning businesses from selling non-essential products;
- The limit of 25 people in places of worship;
- Outdoor sports or leisure activities permitted only with people residing at the same address or by a group of eight people with distancing