OTTAWA -- The Quebec government is extending the lockdown in Gatineau for another week, keeping schools and non-essential businesses closed.

Premier Francois Legault announced the special emergency measures for Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais will remain in place until April 18.

The initial 10-day lockdown began on April 1, and was scheduled to end on April 12.

Quebec health officials reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Thursday. There was a record 178 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Wednesday.

The rest of the Outaouais, outside of Gatineau, will remain in the Level 4-Maximum Alert red zone.

SPECIAL EMERGENCY MEASURES FOR GATINEAU 

A look at the special emergency measures in effect for Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais from April 1 to April 12.

  • The curfew in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • The closure of primary and secondary schools (online learning);
  • The closure of cinemas, theaters and museums;
  • The closure of restaurants (except for delivery and take-out);
  • Closing non-essential businesses;
  • Banning businesses from selling non-essential products;
  • The limit of 25 people in places of worship;
  • Outdoor sports or leisure activities permitted only with people residing at the same address or by a group of eight people with distancing