Pumpkin Spice Waffles

As the days get cooler, enjoy a warm breakfast of the fall season’s flavours. Pumpkin spice waffle batter is easy to prepare and the same recipe makes great pancakes too.

Serves: 8

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Ingredients:

2 cups ( 500 mL ) all-purpose flour

¼ cup ( 60 mL ) granulated sugar

1 tbsp ( 15 mL ) ground cinnamon

2 tsp ( 10 mL ) baking powder

1 tsp ( 5 mL ) ground ginger

1 tsp ( 5 mL ) ground nutmeg

½ tsp ( 2.5 mL ) baking soda

3 eggs

1 1/2 cups ( 375 mL ) milk (1%)

¾ cup ( 175 mL ) canned pumpkin

2 tbsp ( 30 mL ) butter, melted

⅓ cup ( 75 mL ) chopped pecans, toasted

½ cup ( 125 mL ) maple syrup or table syrup

Instructions:

1. Preheat waffle iron. Combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, ginger, nutmeg and baking soda in large bowl; mix well and set aside.

2. Whisk eggs, milk, pumpkin and butter in another large bowl. Stir in flour mixture until a slightly lumpy batter forms.

3. Spray waffle iron with cooking spray; add spoonful of batter and cook until waffles is set and golden brown, about 2 minutes. Keep warm while rest of batter is cooked. Serve waffles sprinkled with chopped pecans and drizzled with maple syrup.

NOTE: If you do not have a waffle iron, you can use the batter to make pancakes.

Nutrition Facts

Calories: 307

Fat: 9 g

Saturated Fat: 3 g

Trans Fat: 0 g

Sodium: 244 mg

Sugars: 22 g

Protein: 8 g

Fibre: 3 g

Carbohydrate: 50 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg