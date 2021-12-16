Provincial health officials are reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa for the first time in nearly eight months.

There are 206 new cases in Ottawa on Thursday, the most since April 23, when Ottawa Public Health reported 208 new cases.

Ontario-wide, officials are reporting more than 2,400 new cases for the first time in seven months, as the positivity rate soars to seven per cent.

The rising cases come as officials warn the Omicron variant will imminently take over as the dominant strain in Ontario.

Ottawa Public Health will release the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa Thursday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

There are 328 people in hospital with COVID-19 across Ontario. Of those, 256 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Seventy-two are fully vaccinated.

There are 165 people in ICUs, 141 of whom are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says 3,364 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday. A total of 4,161 tests were performed.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 26 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION