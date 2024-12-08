Freezing rain expected in Ottawa this week

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa with freezing rain expected to move through the region on Monday.

The forecaster says a low-pressure system approaching southern Ontario will bring a mix of precipitation to the area.

It's expected that snow will become mixed precipitation or freezing rain by Monday evening. Up to 5 centimetres of snowfall accumulation is possible.

Conditions should change to scattered flurries or freezing drizzles overnight Monday.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. The Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning commutes may be affected," Environment Canada said.

There is potential for freezing drizzles through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. Freezing rain warnings or advisories may be issued as the system moves through the region.

A snowstorm overnight Saturday brought 19 centimetres of snow to Ottawa. Roads and walkways remain slushy and slippery as of Sunday afternoon.

The statement covers nearly all of eastern Ontario, including the Ottawa Valley, Brockville and Cornwall. A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Kingston area with Environment Canada advising of ice build-up on some surfaces.

Environment Canada calls for a low of -11 C and a chance of flurries in Ottawa on Sunday evening.

Monday will see a high of -6 C with periods of snow. A low of -5 C and periods of snow is expected in the evening.

On Tuesday, a high of 6 C and rain showers or flurries are expected. Low will hover around 1 C with periods of rain overnight.