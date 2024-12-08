Man, 99, still at work 7 decades after opening eastern Ontario Christmas tree farm
This weekend is one of the busiest of the year for Christmas tree farms all over the region, as the holidays approach and people start decorating their trees.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
At Johnston Brothers Tree Farm, located about 71 kilometres south of Ottawa, it's no sweat for founder Pud Johnston.
Johnston is 99-years-old and it's his 72nd season selling Christmas trees.
"I'm 99 and going for 100," he said.
Johnston started the business in 1952 with his brother Eric and they worked alongside each other until he passed away in 2009.
Johnston's son Kerry is now the main operator of the farm but he is still engaged every day, spending Sunday pruning some of the smaller trees.
"I think it's a healthy activity," Johnston said.
"I think it's provided lots of exercise and kept me fit and kept me young, and I wouldn't be 99-years-old now if I hadn't been Christmas tree farming."
Pud didn't start the business until his late 20's but for Kerry, it's all he's known his whole life, cutting his first tree when he was about 8-years-old.
"Ever since then, I've been in the tree business," Kerry said. "I know nothing else apart from growing up on a tree farm."
As for the trees themselves, they can take up to a decade to fully grow. The Johnston's say it takes patience and discipline to run a Christmas tree farm.
The Johnston Brothers Tree Farm allows customers to either cut their own trees or choose from the wholesale section. Trees start at $80 with the price depending on the size.
Some of the trees on the lot can grow up to 20 feet.
Because they've been established in the community for so long, it's allowed them to build a strong clientele, despite customers only needing to visit once per year.
"Generally, our business is steady, It's the same people," said Kerry. "They come here because the trees are good. It's a different experience."
Christmas trees at Johnston Brothers Tree farm near Kemptville, Ont. on Dec. 8, 2024. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa)
Picking out a tree at the farm has become a tradition for Lisa Haddow-Green, her husband Mike and their 5-year-old son Jack.
"We came here our first year with Jack when he was just a baby," she said. "So, we make it a tradition to come here every year."
Brockville, Ont. resident Jackson Traynor has cut down a tree here with his dad and sister every Christmas for over 20 years. They say it wouldn't be the holidays without a real tree in their home.
"It's just part of the tradition at this point," he said, after cutting down a tree that stood about six feet tall.
"Something about the smell of a fresh Christmas tree and the process of you coming out here and you spend way too long picking the right one."
Family is what drives Kerry to continue the operation for years to come, just like his dad.
"It's been a long tradition that we've all worked together for as long as we can remember. And that will continue through my children and hopefully their children," Kerry said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Who is Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of the insurgency that toppled Syria's Assad?
Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the militant leader of the insurgency in Syria, has spent years working to remake his public image, renouncing to ties to al-Qaida.
Trudeau says fall of Assad 'ends decades of brutal oppression' for Syria
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new chapter for Syria can begin that's free of terrorism and suffering for its people.
Trump calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and says a U.S. withdrawal from NATO is possible
Donald Trump on Sunday pushed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to act to reach an immediate ceasefire with Ukraine, describing it as part of his active efforts as U.S. president-elect to end the war despite being weeks from taking office.
Quebec Premier meets with Trump, Zelenskyy and Musk during Paris trip
Quebec Premier François Legault met up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk while visiting Paris this weekend.
Baby found dead in south Edmonton parking lot: police
Police are investigating the death of an infant in south Edmonton.
Do you recognize these men? RCMP seek Metro Vancouver grandparent scam suspects
Mounties in Metro Vancouver have released photos of two men alleged to have been involved in “numerous” so-called grandparent scams earlier this year, hoping the public can help identify them.
Pantone names its colour of the year for 2025
Pantone has named an 'evocative soft brown' its colour of the year for 2025, continuing a tradition that has now run for more than a quarter of a century.
Ousted Syrian leader Assad flees to Moscow after fall of Damascus, Russian state media say
Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad fled to Moscow on Sunday, Russian media reported, hours after a stunning rebel advance took over the capital of Damascus and ended the Assad family's 50 years of iron rule.
A man, a bike and a gun: Police search for evidence to solve the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO on the streets of New York
As the investigation into the fatal shooting of a health care executive in Manhattan enters its fifth day, police are missing key pieces of evidence and are combing through what they have gathered for more clues, as the suspect remains on the run.
Atlantic
-
Dalhousie University study applies artificial intelligence to sustainable dairy farming
A researcher at Dalhousie University in Halifax is applying modern technology to ancient practice to identify trends in methane emissions from Canadian dairy farms.
-
Federal Government announces more than $1 billion to meet New Brunswick’s electrical needs
Natural Resources Canada announced it will spend more than $1 billion for the province of New Brunswick to meet growing electricity demands in a news release Sunday.
-
The 61st Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon raises more than $559,000 for children in need
The 61st annual Christmas Daddies Telethon continued its proud Maritime tradition, raising more than $559,000 for children in need on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Ontario saw the highest number of whooping cough cases in the last 17 years: report
The number of whooping cough cases in Ontario this year has reached a level that hasn't been seen in 17 years.
-
Car crash sends at least 2 to hospital and leaves debris on Mississauga Road
At least two people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a pole near Winston Churchill Boulevard at Derry Road overnight.
-
Hwy. 401 westbound shut down in Ajax due to police investigation
The westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 have been closed in Ajax due to a police investigation.
Montreal
-
Quebec Premier meets with Trump, Zelenskyy and Musk during Paris trip
Quebec Premier François Legault met up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk while visiting Paris this weekend.
-
Quebec reaches agreement in principle with home child-care workers
Quebec has reached an agreement with child-care workers who have been on strike for weeks.
-
Just for Laughs founder’s sexual assault retrial starts Monday
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon will be back in court on Monday for accusations of sexual assault and rape.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada Post strike: Union 'extremely disappointed' in latest offer, negotiator says
A negotiator for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says the latest offer from Canada Post to end the ongoing strike shows the carrier is moving in the "opposite direction."
-
Canada's air force took video of object shot down over Yukon, updated image released
The Canadian military has released more details and an updated image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023.
-
How the combination of diapers and splash pads led to 10K illnesses
New research is raising concerns about the safety of splash pads, which can be ground zero for germs and greatly increase the risk of spreading disease.
Windsor
-
Windsor hockey association holds first Teddy Bear Toss
Stuffed animals flew over the glass at the rink inside the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex Sunday morning.
-
What’s lowering Detroit River water levels?
If you’ve noticed the current along the Detroit River sitting lower than usual, you’re not alone.
-
'They’re going through hell': TLC Foundation treats children with cancer to free shopping spree
The TLC Foundation invited over 200 children from southwestern Ontario to Toys R Us in London, Ont. for a free shopping spree.
London
-
Roof of historic hotel collapses in Bayfield
A week’s worth of heavy snow coupled with rain overnight in Bayfield proved too much for the roof of the historic Albion Hotel.
-
'They’re going through hell': TLC Foundation treats children with cancer to free shopping spree
The TLC Foundation invited over 200 children from southwestern Ontario to Toys R Us in London, Ont. for a free shopping spree.
-
On the Bright Side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
Kitchener
-
Two 16-year-olds charged with Brantford stabbing
Two Brantford teens are accused of a stabbing that sent the victim to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Roof of historic hotel collapses in Bayfield
A week’s worth of heavy snow coupled with rain overnight in Bayfield proved too much for the roof of the historic Albion Hotel.
-
Wet week ahead with rain and snow in southern Ontario's forecast
You’ll want to bundle up and bring along an umbrella when heading out the door this week.
Barrie
-
Pair of sleeping drivers charged in drug bust
Two drivers are facing charges after they were allegedly found sleeping in their respective vehicles and possessing a quantity drugs Saturday afternoon in Waubaushene.
-
Driver charged after sliding onto someone’s lawn: OPP
Caledon OPP charged a driver after they allegedly slid their vehicle onto someone’s front lawn earlier this week.
-
Small community hosts 27th annual Santa parade
Simcoe County saw one of its last Santa Claus parades of the holiday season, as the small community of Anten Mills in Minesing hosted their 27th annual Santa parade Sunday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Wintery weather warnings in effect for southern Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued several snowfall, winter storm and freezing rain warnings for much of southern Manitoba.
-
Snowplows expected to hit Winnipeg streets Sunday evening
The weather outside is frightful, but the City of Winnipeg hopes to make roads slightly more delightful – and useable – with its snowplows.
-
Minnedosa residents urged to reduce sewage usage due to winter storm
People living in Minnedosa are being asked to reduce their sewage usage or risk a sewage backup in their homes and businesses.
Calgary
-
Calgary police stage checkstop on National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day
Calgary police launched their first holiday checkstop Saturday night on Stoney Trail.
-
Inglewood’s Blues Can announces closing date – and a new home
The Blues Can has a new home.
-
Kiwanis Club and Toys ‘R’ Us team up to give hundreds of kids Christmas gifts
Northmount Kiwanis Club of Calgary invited 500 kids to Toys "R" Us for its annual Toy Project Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Baby found dead in south Edmonton parking lot: police
Police are investigating the death of an infant in south Edmonton.
-
Drivers face slippery road conditions east of Edmonton into Saskatchewan
Freezing rain, snow and plummeting temperatures on Sunday in east-central Alberta are making road conditions slippery.
-
2 arrested in connection with Friday killing of 20-year-old security guard
Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old security guard at a downtown apartment building on Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP arrest 1 suspect in White Bear First Nation killing, 1 still at large
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested one suspect in connection to the Dec. 3rd death of Talon Lonethunder on White Bear First Nation. The remaining suspect in the killing remains at large.
-
Trudeau says fall of Assad 'ends decades of brutal oppression' for Syria
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new chapter for Syria can begin that's free of terrorism and suffering for its people.
-
Regina holiday market booming as vendors encourage local shopping amid postal strike
The holidays are the busiest time of year for countless businesses, but many Regina vendors are hoping Christmas shoppers will come to them this year amid ongoing job action at Canada Post.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon under winter storm warning with freezing rain, heavy snow forecasted
A winter storm warning has been issued for the city of Saskatoon and parts of west central Saskatchewan by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
No injuries reported following semi rollover on Sask. highway
Battlefords RCMP were on the scene of a single semi rollover on Highway 16 between Delmas and North Battleford Sunday afternoon.
-
Sask. RCMP arrest 1 suspect in White Bear First Nation killing, 1 still at large
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested one suspect in connection to the Dec. 3rd death of Talon Lonethunder on White Bear First Nation. The remaining suspect in the killing remains at large.
Vancouver
-
End of the Eras Tour, with Taylor Swift to take final bow in Vancouver
After 149 shows, an estimated US$2 billion in revenue and countless outfit changes, Taylor Swift takes to the stage tonight in Vancouver for the final show of her record-smashing Eras Tour.
-
Here’s when parking passes are required for Mount Seymour
People visiting Mount Seymour Provincial Park during the peak winter season will need to book a parking spot in advance, starting on Dec. 12.
-
Do you recognize these men? RCMP seek Metro Vancouver grandparent scam suspects
Mounties in Metro Vancouver have released photos of two men alleged to have been involved in “numerous” so-called grandparent scams earlier this year, hoping the public can help identify them.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. NDP provincial director hospitalized after 'serious medical emergency'
The former B.C. NDP MLA for Chilliwack and newly appointed provincial director, Dan Coulter, is in hospital after suffering a “serious medical emergency,” according to the party.
-
Prince George Taylor Swift fans rent car after flight to Vancouver cancelled
A diehard Taylor Swift fan who lives in Prince George, B.C., says a flight cancellation forced her and a group of other Swifties to rent a car and make the near 800-kilometre journey to Vancouver to catch the last dates of the Eras Tour.
-
Canada Post strike: Union 'extremely disappointed' in latest offer, negotiator says
A negotiator for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says the latest offer from Canada Post to end the ongoing strike shows the carrier is moving in the "opposite direction."
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.