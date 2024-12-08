Ottawa firefighters respond to three ice rescues involving dogs this week

Ottawa Fire Services are reminding residents to be cautious with dogs around icy waters after crews were called to several ice rescues in the last week.

Ottawa fire spokesperson Nick Defazio says the ice rescue team was called three separate times for calls regarding dogs going through ice.

The rescues included an elderly woman who fell into a pond in Stittsville on Wednesday after trying to pull her dog from the water. The woman was treated for hypothermia symptoms and transported to hospital with serious injuries, paramedics said.

Crews also responded to another call in Stittsville and one in Osgoode, Defazio says. No pets suffered serious injuries.

The rescues come during the first blast of winter cold this week after a warmer than usual November.

Despite temperatures reaching below freezing overnight, the Canadian Red Cross recommends that ice be at least 15 centimetres for a single person or 20 centimetres for a group to stand on the ice.

"If your dog does go through the ice, never go in and try to rescue them. Call 911 and try your best to get a visual signal on your pet," Defazio said.

"Our ice rescue teams are highly trained, and we have quick response times. The best chance for your pet's survival is to call us."

Ottawa fire recommends keeping your dog on leash near open water.

Weather conditions in Ottawa are expected to stay mild early this week but will get colder going into the weekend.