Teddy bears hit the ice at Ottawa 67's game for a good cause

It's an annual tradition for the Ottawa 67's ahead of the holiday season and this year's Teddy Bear Toss did not disappoint.

"It's amazing seeing all the kids throw their teddy bears and all the fans," said long-time fan, Andrew Hazard.

"It's insane."

Each bear is on a special mission, one that begins as soon as they hit the ice.

Once they're collected, they're off to kids in need. It's a long-standing tradition for a good cause.

"The bears will go to a combination of Toy Mountain and other community organizations," said communications specialist, Brandon Maki. "It's one of our favourite times of the year and I think our fans love it as much as we do."

Despite a 2-1 loss against the Barrie Colts on Sunday, Luca Pinelli scored the coveted goal in the second period for a second year in a row.

"For me, it's a big rush of excitement because you get to see the whole ice get crowded with giant bears and stuffed animals and stuff," said one young fan.

Just like all the stuffies that came before, the proceeds raised from the Brickley Bears go to the Children's Miracle Network.

"It goes towards helping sick kids here in Ottawa, it goes to CHEO of course, and we expect to sell 300 bears here again today," said Evan Delucry, The Brick's regional manager.