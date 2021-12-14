Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Chelsea, Que. today to protest after a teacher was removed from a local classroom for wearing a hijab.

Fatemeh Anvari, a Grade 3 teacher at Chelsea Elementary School, was told she could no longer continue in her role because her hijab ran afoul of Quebec’s Bill 21.

The law passed in 2019 bans the wearing of religious symbols at work by government employees in positions of authority.

Her removal from the classroom sparked widespread outrage and condemnation of the law, with many members of the school community expressing support for Anvari.

However, Premier Francois Legault said on Friday the school board should not have hired her.

On Tuesday, demonstrators plan to gather outside the office of Robert Bussière, the MNA for Gatineau.

People are being asked to bring signs, preferably bilingual, and wear green clothing or a green ribbon.

The protest is scheduled to begin at noon.