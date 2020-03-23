OTTAWA -- The town of Prescott has declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In declaring the state of emergency on Monday, town mayor Brett Todd cited the city’s proximity to the Canada-U.S. border and what he called a “minority of citizens” who aren’t staying home to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I am very proud of the number of Prescott residents that have been taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and are practicing social distancing and isolation as necessary, and just staying home” he said in a statement.

“But I am concerned about the minority of citizens who are not following guidelines to flatten the curve and stop the spread.

“I am also concerned about the impact to us as a regional hub and as a border community now that we have significant numbers of travellers returning home to Canada.”

The state of emergency affords the town, about 90 kilometres south of Ottawa, additional powers to protect people’s health and safety, the release said.

There continues to be no reported cases in Leeds-Grenville-Lanark, but there are cases on the border and it’s believed that community spread is taking place, the release said.

The town of Prescott is encouraging residents to practice social distancing and follow recommended public health measures.