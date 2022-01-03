Ottawa’s top doctor says parents, students and teachers should prepare for up to four weeks of online learning as Ontario closes its schools.

“Practically speaking, we probably need to prepare for and be psychologically ready for two to four weeks of no school in-person,” medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Kristy Cameron on Monday.

“If the hospitalizations are going to keep going up towards the end of the month, it may be hard to return.”

Etches spoke after Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that schools will be closed to in-person learning until Jan. 17.

The province had said last week that in-person schooling would return on Wednesday.

Etches said although she hopes schools will be able to open sooner, families may want to plan for up to four weeks of remote learning if they can.

“Realistically I think it may help people, if they’re trying to put plans in place to cope with the situation, to be able to prepare for that two to four weeks,” Etches said.

“I know sometimes families can only go day by day. We understand that’s really hard. But also trying to put in something that will be support for the longer run could be beneficial.”

Etches said Sunday she supports keeping schools open. On Monday, she said she will continue to advocate for children to return to class “as soon as they can.”

“Schools should be the first setting to open back up to support families.”